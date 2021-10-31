Waters: Sixth a ‘positive out of a shit weekend’

Monster Energy Racing’s Cameron Waters is already looking forward to the second of four events at Sydney Motorsport Park after a torrid first weekend.

The Tickford Racing driver fell from third to fifth in the Supercars drivers’ championship over the course of the Bunnings Trade Sydney SuperNight, having claimed finishes of 13th and sixth today.

That sixth place finish was the best effort for any of the Tickford Racing drivers.

Boost Mobile Racing’s James Courtney improved race-on-race with finishes of 22nd, 18th, and 12th.

Similarly, Jack Le Brocq of Truck Assist Racing stepped up over the course of the weekend with 21st, 14th, and eighth place finishes.

For Waters, the final 32-lapper of the first weekend at Sydney Motorsport Park – Race 22 – brought some much-needed gains.

“Definitely happy with that race,” said Waters.

“Obviously sixth isn’t where we want to be, but a lot better than we were in the last two races.

“Just from out the truck, the car has really struggled. Whatever we threw at it, it wasn’t really responding.

“We threw some big stuff at it in that race and it’s starting to feel like its old self again, which is nice. I could get racey and move forward. I feel like we’ve got something to work with now.

“Every race we’re trying stuff. We were pretty slow. You can’t keep doing the same. We had to try something big for that last one and find a direction.

“I think it paid off in that one. Obviously, all the other cars were doing other stuff. That was probably by far the best the car has felt. Some positives out of a shit weekend.”

Waters will no doubt be looking for a Townsville-like turn of form between weekends.

After struggling in the first event at the Reid Park Street Circuit earlier this year, Waters and Tickford Racing rebounded to claim two wins in three races.

The #6 Ford Mustang pilot said there was reason for optimism in the Tickford Racing camp.

“I think my qualifying car will be much better after driving that,” Waters added.

“It doesn’t really matter if it was quali trim or race trim, it was pretty ordinary.

“That was definitely a step forward, which is nice.

“We’ll put all the info in a pot and we’ll work out what it needs and we’ll come back next week and bounce back.”

The Repco Supercars Championship continues with the Armor All Sydney SuperNight on November 6-7.