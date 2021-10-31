Seamer breaks silence on Supercars ownership change

Supercars CEO Sean Seamer has broken his silence since the category confirmed its long-awaited sale to Racing Australia Consolidated Enterprises Ltd (RACE).

This week Supercars announced Archer Capital had sold its majority stake in the business to the consortium led by Barclay Nettlefold, the Australian Racing Group, and independent advisory firm Henslow.

As revealed by Speedcafe.com, Supercars’ teams also sold their holdings. That will eventually see the abandonment of the Racing Entitlements Contract (REC) system in favour of new Teams Racing Charters.

The consortium brings considerable clout with Nettlefold the former CEO, now chairman, of sports media infrastructure, technology and media rights business TGI Sport.

The Australian Racing Group brings nous as a promoter of high-profile domestic categories including the Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series, VHT S5000 Australian Drivers’ Championship, and Fanatec GT World Challenge Powered by AWS.

“Yeah, brilliant, really fantastic,” said Seamer of the sale.

“I think before we talk about the new ownership group, we need to thank Peter Wiggs [Archer Capital and Supercars chairman] in particular.

“We wouldn’t be where we are today if he hadn’t supported us and got us to where we are today, particularly over the last two years.

“A big thank you to Peter Wiggs on behalf of myself and everybody at Supercars.

“Barclay and the team at RACE, I couldn’t be more excited to work with those guys.

“So much expertise in sports media, marketing, digital, so a great toolbox for us to build off of and grow the sport into the future.

“You couple that with Gen3, which we’ll be revealing at Bathurst. I genuinely think the cars are amazing. We’ve hit the brief. The future is looking pretty bright.”

It’s expected the transaction and ownership transition will be completed by the end of the year.