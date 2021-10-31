LIVE: Day 3 at the Sydney SuperNight

Ricciardo believes Verstappen capable of winning world title
Tickford rues forgettable Supercars season restart
Kostecki: Erebus turned team around in mid-season break
Mostert willing to take risks with ‘aggressive’ set-up approach
Triple Eight trying ‘different things’ in four-week SMP haul
SPOTLIGHT: Jake Edwards, LOUDPEDAL Race Design
Percat sacrificed podium in favour of Sunday success
No major concern over van Gisbergen tyre issue
Coulthard encouraged by season-best 11th
GALLERY: Saturday at the Bunnings Trade Sydney SuperNight
Brown resolute despite pit stop heartbreak
Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section
Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]