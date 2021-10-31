Car #4 livery tweak for breast cancer charity initiative

Jack Smith’s SCT Motor Sport car features a revised look this weekend at Sydney Motorsport Park as part of a breast cancer charity initiative.

The #4 Brad Jones Racing entry is sporting pink bubbles instead of the usual blue on Wash It Australia’s logo on the rear quarter-panel for the event which falls in Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Wash It Australia has donated a portion of the revenue from every truck wash this month of October to the National Breast Cancer Foundation, and today announced it has raised a total of $18,604.

“Wash It Australia has been a supporter of my career since I started racing in Super3 so to return the favour and be able to help with this important promotion is really cool and I’m proud to be a part of it,” said Smith.

The National Breast Cancer Foundation’s mission is zero deaths from breast cancer by 2030, and Breast Cancer Awareness Month helps to highlight research efforts and raise funds towards the cause.

It is one of a number of charitable and community initiatives which Wash It Australia and its mobile fleet washing service supports.

Smith qualified 21st and then 18th for this afternoon’s two races at the Bunnings Trade Sydney SuperNight, the next of which gets underway at 12:45 local time/AEDT.