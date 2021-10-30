De Pasquale on provisional pole for Race 20 at SMP

Anton De Pasquale
Anton De Pasquale has grabbed provisional pole position for Race 20 of the Repco Supercars Championship at Sydney Motorsport Park in a Dick Johnson Racing qualifying one-two.
Ahead of a Top 10 Shootout later this afternoon at the Bunnings Trade Sydney SuperNight, it is De Pasquale fastest for the third session in a row and Will Davison next-best in the Shell V-Power Mustangs after 15 minutes of qualifying.
Championship leader Shane van Gisbergen will be third-last out in the one-lap dash, while his Red Bull Ampol Racing team-mate Jamie Whincup is a provisional eighth on the grid.
It was much cooler Western Sydney weather which the field encountered relative to the afternoon prior, with a tailwind into Moffat Corner (Turn 1) rather than an 80km/h headwind.
De Pasquale had set the pace in both Friday practice hit-outs and went even faster again in bowling out a 1:28.7149s on his first flying lap of Qualifying for Race 20 in the #11 Mustang.
Erebus Motorsport’s Will Brown (#9 WD-40 ZB Commodore) sat second at the end of the first runs on a 1:29.2015s, ahead of Nick Percat (#8 R&J Batteries ZB Commodore) on a 1:29.2274s.
Van Gisbergen (#97 ZB Commodore) was fourth at that point courtesy of a 1:29.4478s on his second flyer.
Despite reports of the mercury rising somewhat for the second runs, the lap times continued to get quicker.
Davison nabbed top spot with a 1:28.7016s, but only held it for a moment before team-mate De Pasquale grabbed it back with a 1:28.5589s.
That meant 0.1427s separated the DJR entries, and it was about that margin again back to van Gisbergen when he broke the beam at a time of 1:28.8570s.
Said De Pasquale, “It’s never easy, I’ll give you the hot tip.
“[We were] pushing pretty hard. It’s good to see Will back up after a hard day yesterday.
“So, our cars are in the window day-on-day, which is good because the weather has changed and the wind has changed and all that stuff, so it’s good to back it up.
“Now I have got to do a Shootout lap and see if we can do another one, but so far so good.”
De Pasquale also advised that DJR changed only “small stuff” on Car #11, amid the significant weather change.
“I mean, we can never not make a change, you know?” he remarked.
“That’s just sort of the nature of the beast but yeah, very small stuff.
“The car is in a nice window so just fine-tuning it with the weather and the track and stuff like that.
“It’s probably the best we’ve rolled out a car all year out of the truck so just using that, tune it up, tune it up and then have a go in the Shootout and then more importantly the race tonight.”
Brown clocked the fastest first sector on his way to a 1:29.0406s just before the chequered flag, after which he was pipped by Percat’s 1:29.0211s.
Tickford Racing’s Cameron Waters put the #6 Monster Energy Mustang into position six with a 1:29.3337s, and Brodie Kostecki made it both Erebus cars in the Shootout by driving the #99 Boost Mobile ZB Commodore to a 1:29.4126s.
Whincup (#88 ZB Commodore) got in with a 1:29.4150s and Walkinshaw Andretti United’s Chaz Mostert (#25 Mobil 1 Appliances Online ZB Commodore) the 1:29.4865s he set on his first run.
Tim Slade (#3 Dayco Mustang) will be first on-track for the one-lap dash having clocked a 1:29.4871s, using three sets of tyres in the qualifying session.
David Reynolds (#26 Penrite Oil Mustang) improved late but came up less than a tenth of a second shy and will start 11th, alongside Kelly Grove Racing team-mate Andre Heimgartner (#7 Ned Whisky Mustang).
Behind them on Row 7 will be Todd Hazelwood (#14 Dunlop Super Dealer ZB Commodore) and Fabian Coulthard (#19 Local Legends ZB Commodore).
The Top 10 Shootout starts at 16:40 local time/AEDT, with Race 20 due at 19:10.
Results: Qualifying for Race 20, Bunnings Trade Sydney SuperNight
|Pos
|Num
|Team/Sponsor
|Driver
|Car
|Fastest lap
|Split
|1
|11
|Shell V-Power Racing Team
|Anton De Pasquale
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:28.5589
|
|2
|17
|Shell V-Power Racing Team
|Will Davison
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:28.7016
|0:00.1427
|3
|97
|Red Bull Ampol Racing Team
|Shane van Gisbergen
|Holden Commodore ZB
|1:28.8570
|0:00.2981
|4
|8
|R&J Batteries
|Nick Percat
|Holden Commodore ZB
|1:29.0211
|0:00.4622
|5
|9
|Erebus Motorsport
|William Brown
|Holden Commodore ZB
|1:29.0406
|0:00.4817
|6
|6
|Monster Energy Racing
|Cameron Waters
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:29.3337
|0:00.7748
|7
|99
|Erebus Boost Mobile Racing
|Brodie Kostecki
|Holden Commodore ZB
|1:29.4126
|0:00.8537
|8
|88
|Red Bull Ampol Racing Team
|Jamie Whincup
|Holden Commodore ZB
|1:29.4150
|0:00.8561
|9
|25
|Mobil 1 Appliances Online
|Chaz Mostert
|Holden Commodore ZB
|1:29.4865
|0:00.9276
|10
|3
|Dayco Racing
|Tim Slade
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:29.4871
|0:00.9282
|11
|26
|Penrite Racing
|David Reynolds
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:29.5674
|0:01.0085
|12
|7
|NED Whisky Racing
|Andre Heimgartner
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:29.5825
|0:01.0236
|13
|14
|Dunlop Super Dealer Racing
|Todd Hazelwood
|Holden Commodore ZB
|1:29.6402
|0:01.0813
|14
|19
|Local Legends
|Fabian Coulthard
|Holden Commodore ZB
|1:29.6793
|0:01.1204
|15
|5
|Truck Assist Racing
|Jack Le Brocq
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:29.7218
|0:01.1629
|16
|18
|IRWIN Racing
|Mark Winterbottom
|Holden Commodore ZB
|1:29.8353
|0:01.2764
|17
|2
|Mobil 1 Middy’s Racing
|Bryce Fullwood
|Holden Commodore ZB
|1:29.8687
|0:01.3098
|18
|20
|DEWALT Racing
|Scott Pye
|Holden Commodore ZB
|1:29.8994
|0:01.3405
|19
|4
|SCT Logistics
|Jack Smith
|Holden Commodore ZB
|1:29.9745
|0:01.4156
|20
|96
|Coca-Cola Racing
|Macauley Jones
|Holden Commodore ZB
|1:30.0393
|0:01.4804
|21
|22
|PremiAir Hire
|Garry Jacobson
|Holden Commodore ZB
|1:30.1583
|0:01.5994
|22
|34
|UNIT Racing
|Jake Kostecki
|Holden Commodore ZB
|1:30.1797
|0:01.6208
|23
|44
|Boost Mobile Racing
|James Courtney
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:30.3663
|0:01.8074
|24
|35
|Yellow Cover Racing
|Zane Goddard
|Holden Commodore ZB
|1:30.4535
|0:01.8946
Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section
Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]