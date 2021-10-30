Crick takes out Sydney SuperUtes opener

Cameron Crick has made the most of a blistering getaway to take his first race win of the V8 SuperUtes era.

Crick and fellow Mitsubishi runner David Sieders blasted by pole-sitter Aaron Borg on the run to Turn 1 at Sydney Motorsport Park.

The #7 driver would be relatively unchallenged from there, cruising to a 4.174s victory by the end of nine laps.

“I was in clean air for the whole race, so I was able to drive off the corners square and look after the tyres,” Crick said.

“My team-mate Dave held Aaron off for a while, so I was able to pull away and just focus on keeping it smooth. The car was fantastic throughout the whole race.”

Borg recovered to second after overtaking Sieders on Lap 4, with Ryal Harris charging from seventh on the grid to score the final podium placing.

One lap later, Sieders lost out after running side-by-side with Harris for a number of corners, with Matt McLean and Craig Woods following the 2018 SuperUtes title winner through.

McLean kept Harris honest to take the flag fourth, with Sieders reclaiming fifth by diving down the inside of Woods on the run through Turns 1 and 2 on Lap 7.

Woods dropped a stack of time on the final lap but made it home ahead of seventh-placed Jaiden Maggs, who bounced back after blotting his copybook on the opening lap.

Running fourth at the time, Maggs approached Turn 2 carrying far too much speed, spinning off and falling to the back of the pack.

All 12 drivers made it to the end of the race, albeit Craig Jenner and Michael Formosa ending a lap down.

Another two Haltech V8 SuperUte Series races will be held tomorrow, starting at 11:15 and 14:55 (local time/AEDT).

Results: Race 1, Haltech V8 SuperUte Series