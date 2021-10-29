What you can win in this year’s Motorsport Survey

As the 2021 Speedcafe.com Motorsport Survey, presented by Kincrome reaches its halfway point, more than 9,000 people have already taken part.

Plenty of excitement surrounds the increased $20,000 prize pool this year, which includes the Kincrome Trade Centre as the major prize and six weekly prizes being a Kincrome Portable Toolkit.

While there is also a bonus advertising package for your nominated motorsport club/organisation worth $8,000, the major prize has generated huge interest.

It is basically a customised workstation. So what exactly does the Kincrome Trade Centre come equipped with?

Whether you have a large workshop or a small garage, the Trade Centre is designed to accommodate any scenario.

The system offers every storage solution required, including seven individual components, six set options and a 524-piece tool kit.

You can choose to set the Trade Centre up as one unit or multiple, for even further organisation – maybe one area will house hand tools, another power tools and a third for consumables such as oil, fluids and cleaning products.

Kincrome has done the thinking up front, so you only need to select what is needed.

In terms of features, the Trade Centre includes extra deep 600mm benches, stainless steel benchtops and facias, 45mm drawer slides, a black UV stabilised powder coat, with storage and drawer options for anyone – the list goes on.

2 Shelf Roller Door Wall Cabinet

7 Drawer Cabinet Work Bench

7 Drawer Tool Trolley

6 Tray Mobile Parts Trolley

6 Drawer Mobile Service Trolley

Workbench 1500mm

13 Drawer Mobile Bench Twin Lid (63”)

2 Piece Starter Set

3 Piece Garage Set

4 Piece Workshop Set

5 Piece Pro Workshop Set

7 Piece Ultimate Pro Set

9 Piece Ultimate Storage Pro Set

524 Piece 13 Drawer Trade Centre Trolley Kit

Now that’s the major prize, which is still up for grabs, but only three weekly prizes remain, with winners in NSW taking out the first three of six available Portable Toolkits.

Kincrome brand ambassador and Supercars race winner Lee Holdsworth explained they are perfect for anyone who loves tools.

“The Kincrome Portable Tool Kit range contains the essential tools for tradies or DIYer’s who like to take their tools to the source of the job,” said Holdsworth.

“Given it’s compact and lightweight, it’s absolutely ideal to store in the boot of your car or caravan, or the go-to kit for your home garage.”

There is only one way to get amongst it – have your say on the sport and complete the survey to fill out your details and enter the prize draw.

This year’s Motorsport Survey closes on November 14, 2021, at which point the winner of the major prize – the Kincrome Trade Centre – will be announced.

CLICK HERE to start the Motorsport Survey.

CLICK HERE for more information.