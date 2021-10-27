TIMELINE: How recent months led to landmark Supercars sale
Supercars at Hidden Valley Raceway earlier this year. Picture: Mark Horsburgh
As it happened: The chain of events building up to RACE’s confirmed acquisition of Supercars.
|June 23
|First news emerges about possible sale, including the names Paul Morris and Mark Skaife (separately) after paddock chatter loudened at the Darwin Triple Crown
|June 25
|The identities of five high-profile figures working together on a leading bid are revealed, namely Morris, Peter Adderton, Pete Smith, Mick Doohan and Alan Gow
|June 27
|Skaife’s alliance with TLA Worldwide/TGI Sport becomes apparent, making for a key rival to the Adderton bid
|June 30
|The Australian Racing Group re-enters the scene as a player, having at least once before vied for Supercars ownership
|July 2
|Morris becomes the first contender to speak publicly about the race to buy Supercars
|July 7
|The deadline for opening bids arrives
|July 10
|Sean Seamer declares his intention to remain as Supercars CEO beyond a possible ownership transaction
|July 17
|The Bend, or Peregrine Corporation, confirms it is in the running to buy Supercars
|July 20
|An initial shortlist comes to light featuring Skaife/TLA/TGI, ARG, and an international entity, but neither the Adderton consortium nor The Bend
|August 5
|Jeff Grech publicly backs Skaife and TLA boss Craig Kelly’s bid, having worked with the duo at the Holden Racing Team in the 2000s
|August 7
|Nick Percat calls on Supercars’ next owners to reverse a push to introduce paddle shift as part of the incoming Gen3 regulations
|August 8
|A two-horse race becomes evident between ARG and Skaife/TLA/TGI
|August 10
|The Adderton consortium suddenly rejoins the battle, now teamed with the Brisbane Broncos/News Corp Australia
|August 16
|Fans have their say on who they want to buy Supercars, with ARG claiming a slender advantage
|August 19
|In a shock twist, the duelling contenders of ARG and Skaife/TLA/TGI agree to merge their bids
|August 20
|The Brisbane Broncos publicly confirm their interest in buying Supercars
|August 29
|It is reported that Supercars’ teams will agree to sell their collective stake in the business
|September 9
|Supercars team owners meet regarding the sale
|September 10
|Adderton officially withdraws from the hunt, clearing the way for last bidders standing TLA/TGI/ARG
|October 15
|Former IMG man Martin Jolly, a foundation figure in Supercars, is revealed as a secret figure in the TLA/TGI/ARG effort
|October 22
|Mark Winterbottom pleads with the incoming Supercars owners to create more blockbuster support cards like what will be seen at the six-day Bathurst 1000 this year
|October 25
|Sources indicate Seamer will stay on Supercars CEO for at least the first few months of 2022
|October 28
|The deal is formally announced, at least for Archer Capital’s majority share. ARG, Barclay Nettlefold and Henslow are named as elements of the group now called RACE
