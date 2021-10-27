> News > Supercars

TIMELINE: How recent months led to landmark Supercars sale

Thursday 28th October, 2021 - 6:00am

Supercars at Hidden Valley Raceway earlier this year. Picture: Mark Horsburgh

As it happened: The chain of events building up to RACE’s confirmed acquisition of Supercars.

June 23 First news emerges about possible sale, including the names Paul Morris and Mark Skaife (separately) after paddock chatter loudened at the Darwin Triple Crown
June 25 The identities of five high-profile figures working together on a leading bid are revealed, namely Morris, Peter Adderton, Pete Smith, Mick Doohan and Alan Gow
June 27 Skaife’s alliance with TLA Worldwide/TGI Sport becomes apparent, making for a key rival to the Adderton bid
June 30 The Australian Racing Group re-enters the scene as a player, having at least once before vied for Supercars ownership
July 2 Morris becomes the first contender to speak publicly about the race to buy Supercars
July 7 The deadline for opening bids arrives
July 10 Sean Seamer declares his intention to remain as Supercars CEO beyond a possible ownership transaction
July 17 The Bend, or Peregrine Corporation, confirms it is in the running to buy Supercars
July 20 An initial shortlist comes to light featuring Skaife/TLA/TGI, ARG, and an international entity, but neither the Adderton consortium nor The Bend
August 5 Jeff Grech publicly backs Skaife and TLA boss Craig Kelly’s bid, having worked with the duo at the Holden Racing Team in the 2000s
August 7 Nick Percat calls on Supercars’ next owners to reverse a push to introduce paddle shift as part of the incoming Gen3 regulations
August 8 A two-horse race becomes evident between ARG and Skaife/TLA/TGI
August 10 The Adderton consortium suddenly rejoins the battle, now teamed with the Brisbane Broncos/News Corp Australia
August 16 Fans have their say on who they want to buy Supercars, with ARG claiming a slender advantage
August 19 In a shock twist, the duelling contenders of ARG and Skaife/TLA/TGI agree to merge their bids
August 20 The Brisbane Broncos publicly confirm their interest in buying Supercars
August 29 It is reported that Supercars’ teams will agree to sell their collective stake in the business
September 9 Supercars team owners meet regarding the sale
September 10 Adderton officially withdraws from the hunt, clearing the way for last bidders standing TLA/TGI/ARG
October 15 Former IMG man Martin Jolly, a foundation figure in Supercars, is revealed as a secret figure in the TLA/TGI/ARG effort
October 22 Mark Winterbottom pleads with the incoming Supercars owners to create more blockbuster support cards like what will be seen at the six-day Bathurst 1000 this year
October 25 Sources indicate Seamer will stay on Supercars CEO for at least the first few months of 2022
October 28 The deal is formally announced, at least for Archer Capital’s majority share. ARG, Barclay Nettlefold and Henslow are named as elements of the group now called RACE

