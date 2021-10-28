Team Sydney reveals new scheme for Jacobson

Garry Jacobson will carry a new colour scheme when the Repco Supercars Championship resumes at Sydney Motorsport Park tomorrow.

Team Sydney will have an unprecedented four home rounds this year courtesy of the quadruple-header at the Eastern Creek circuit.

Jacobson’s new-look PremiAir Hire #22 Holden ZB Commodore will still feature the trademark Team Sydney highlighter yellow but with a bit more black and expanded backing from Muscle Car Warehouse.

“It is great to showcase our Muscle Car Warehouse and PremiAir Hire partnership for the remaining events of our 2021 championship,” said team owner Jonathon Webb.

“PremiAir Hire and Muscle Car Warehouse are fantastic Australian brands that are long term supporters of both Supercars and Tekno.”

Jacobson currently sits 22nd in the drivers’ championship ahead of Team Sydney stable-mate Fabian Coulthard and are separated by just 36 points.

The new-look livery will stay on the #22 entry for the remainder of the 2021 season.