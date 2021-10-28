Hazelwood livery confirmed for Sydney opener

Todd Hazelwood will this weekend don the colours that Brad Jones Racing team-mate Nick Percat took to victory lane on Supercars’ most recent visit to Sydney Motorsport Park.

The #14 Holden ZB Commodore will feature Dunlop Super Dealer backing for Round 8 of the season, this Friday to Sunday.

The event marks Hazelwood’s first since his 2022 signing with Matt Stone Racing was confirmed, with the 26-year-old determined to finish his BJR tenure on a high.

“I’m really grateful to have the support from Dunlop and the Dunlop Super Dealer crew once again in 2021 and I look forward to four weeks of action around a track that I believe will suit us well,” he said.

“I’ve been preparing harder than ever for this return to racing to ensure I can hit the ground running and ultimately continue our form in Townsville.

“In our last event we just missed out on a podium, so heading back to Sydney where I achieved my maiden podium last year, I’m aiming high and I’ll be giving it my all to finish this year with some strong results.

“The goal for me is to finish the season in the top 10 of the championship and I’m doing everything possible to achieve that.

“Since Townsville, I’ve been at the kart track almost twice a week and competing in race events to stay sharp and keep the body and mind in shape.

“The Eseries was also great to keep us all engaged with the Supercars community and bring some action and entertainment for the fans.

“Overall, super stoked that we’re back racing and can’t wait to be on track soon.”

Hazelwood is currently 14th in the standings, 77 points adrift of 10th-placed Will Brown.