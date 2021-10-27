Support categories’ role in a motorsport event

Like it or not, the Repco Supercars Championship is the pinnacle of Australian motorsport and headlines event after event in any calendar year.

But how much of an impact does the quality of support categories have on you as a fan?

That’s among various topics delved into by the 2021 Speedcafe.com Motorsport Survey, presented by Kincrome, which gives fans a voice on all things motorsport.

The next six weeks of track action should provide a fascinating case study, with the quantity and type of support categories widely ranging.

For example, two state level series will form the support act for Supercars at the Armor All Sydney SuperNight on November 6-7.

By contrast, the Repco Bathurst 1000 will see Supercars joined by Supercheap Auto TCR Australia, Super2/Super3, S5000, Porsche Carrera Cup, Touring Car Masters, and much more across November 30 to December 5.

More of the same has been called for by champion driver Mark Winterbottom when Supercars’ new owners eventually come into power.

But we want to ask you the question: does the undercard really make a difference to your enjoyment of an event, be it from trackside or the couch?

