Reynolds gets gold livery for Sydney night races

David Reynolds will carry a bold new gold colour scheme for the forthcoming Repco Supercars Championship quadruple-header in Sydney.

The Penrite Racing #26 Ford Mustang features an “electroluminescence vinyl” wrap, according to the team, which will shine under lights at Sydney Motorsport Park.

The car will also feature under-car yellow light to match the oil-themed livery.

“What better way to get back onto the track than with a new livery to celebrate,” said Reynolds.

“I’ve never seen an illuminated vinyl before and what we’ve put together is mind-blowing.

“I can’t wait to see it under lights at SMP.”

Penrite director of motorsport Jarrod Harding added, “It’s great to finally be on track.

“We’ve got something really special here with the new car lighting and I can’t wait for everyone to finally see it”.

“As an oil company, it’s also great to do a livery design that emphasises who we are and what we do. Seeing it under lights this weekend is going to be fantastic.”

It’s the second special livery Kelly Grove Racing has revealed this year for the #26 entry.

Earlier this year Reynolds took a black and gold scheme to a podium finish at the Sandown SuperSprint, which has in years past been the category’s designated retro round.

CLICK HERE for a full gallery

The Repco Supercars Championship resumes at Sydney Motorsport Park this weekend across October 29-31.