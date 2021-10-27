Matt Stone Racing confirms Le Brocq signing

Matt Stone Racing has confirmed it has signed Jack Le Brocq for the 2022 Repco Supercars Championship.

As first reported by Speedcafe.com, Le Brocq will join the Yatala-based team next year on a multi-year deal.

In what is an all-new line-up, the Tickford Racing incumbent will join team returnee Todd Hazelwood – also on a multi-year deal.

Le Brocq joins Matt Stone Racing off the back of two years at Tickford Racing.

The 2016 Dunlop Super2 Series runner-up said he’s been buoyed by the progress Matt Stone Racing has made in recent seasons.

“MSR are racers, pure and simple,” said Le Brocq.

“The team has made great progress toward the front of the field over the past couple of seasons, so I am very pleased to now have the opportunity to join them and contribute to that progression.

“With the team’s capabilities and its competitive machinery across all levels of Supercars, I see no reason why we won’t be regulars in the top 10 and aiming for podiums and better.

“I have learned a lot these past two seasons, so I am looking forward to putting that into practice.

“After two COVID-interrupted seasons, I am also looking forward to getting some stability back into our racing.”

Team owner Matt Stone echoed Le Brocq’s sentiment.

“We are really pleased to have Jack joining MSR for the next few years,” said Stone.

“For us, Jack was the perfect choice. We know how good he is from the many battles we’ve had with him in the past and look forward to him contributing to our push to move up the grid.

“Jack beat the likes of Anton De Pasquale and Matt Campbell when he won the Australian Formula Ford Championship [in 2012], and he was a fierce competitor against us with Todd in Super2. We know his best is yet to come in Supercars.”

The arrival of Le Brocq and Hazelwood comes at the expense of Jake Kostecki, who will join Tickford Racing in 2022, and Zane Goddard, whose plans for next year haven’t been firmed up.

Between Le Brocq and Hazelwood, the pair will bring eight years of experience as full-timers in the championship.

“It will be good to add a bit of experience into our line-up,” said Stone.

“Matt Stone Racing is traditionally focused on rookies, and it will be good to have guys in the seats with a few years under their belt to take it to the next level in their careers.

“I’m sure they are both very hungry to make some solid steps forward and so is the team.

“We are looking forward to more stability over the next few years with both drivers on multi-year deals so that we can focus on the roll into Gen3 and capitalising on the new regulations.”

Following announcements earlier this week by Tickford Racing (Cameron Waters), Brad Jones Racing (Bryce Fullwood) and Walkinshaw Andretti United (Nick Percat), just two vacancies remain on the 2022 grid.

