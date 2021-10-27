Last of Supercars’ Sydney event sponsors revealed

Supercars has confirmed BP Ultimate will take naming rights for the penultimate event in the Sydney Motorsport Park quadruple-header.

The oil giant is the last sponsor to be confirmed for the Repco Supercars Championship’s return to racing.

Bunnings Trade, Armor All, BP Ultimate, and Beaurepaires will back the four events respectively.

To coincide with news that BP will back the third round in the Sydney swing across November 13-14, Supercars has announced the weekend will be a designated family event.

Special family discounts on tickets are being offered and family prizes will also be given away on Supercars’ various social media pages in the lead-up to the event.

“BP is delighted to take naming rights to Supercars’ family round, the BP Ultimate Sydney SuperSprint,” said Leigh Taylor, general manager, brand and communications, AsPac, BP.

“The event provides BP an exciting opportunity to help engage all those passionate racing fans around Australia who have been waiting patiently for on-track racing to recommence.”

Supercars general manager, commercial, Jamie Black said, “We’re delighted BP has extended its partnership with Supercars and will be the naming rights partner of the BP Ultimate Sydney SuperSprint.

“This event is significant for our category and our sponsors. Fans around the world will be tuning in to see our return to racing.

“To have an industry leader onboard, continuing to support our sport as the naming rights partner of this event is great news.”

The two-day event is the only round in the four-peat that will not have a night race.

Supercars will take in three 125km races and will be supported by the V8 SuperUtes and NSW Improved Production Series.

Foxtel and online streaming service Kayo will carry live coverage of the third event with the Seven Network to carry post-race highlights.