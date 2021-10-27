> Multimedia > Gallery

GALLERY: KGR unveils fresh scheme for Reynolds’ Mustang

By Speedcafe.com

Wednesday 27th October, 2021 - 6:00am

Take a closer look at the Penrite Racing #26 Ford Mustang sporting a new livery for the Sydney Motorsport Park quadruple-header.

PEN_SMP_LIVERY_FULL-RES-6
PEN_SMP_LIVERY_FULL-RES-7
PEN_SMP_LIVERY_FULL-RES-8
PEN_SMP_LIVERY_FULL-RES-9
PEN_SMP_LIVERY_FULL-RES-1
PEN_SMP_LIVERY_FULL-RES-2
PEN_SMP_LIVERY_FULL-RES-3
PEN_SMP_LIVERY_FULL-RES-4

