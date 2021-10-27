Entry list revealed for Round 2 of V8 SuperUtes

Aaron Borg tests at Sydney Motorsport Park
A 12-car entry list has been revealed for Round 2 of the Haltech V8 SuperUte Series.
The competition continues this weekend at Supercars’ Bunnings Trade Sydney SuperNight after competition in the category’s V8 era began at The Bend in May.
As was to have been the case at Winton later that month, an event ultimately cancelled due to a COVID-19 outbreak in Victoria, 2016 V8 Utes Series winner David Sieders will be part of the field.
He and Richard Mork are both making their first SuperUtes starts since 2018 in a six-strong Sieders Racing Team contingent, their team-mates for the weekend being Aaron Borg, Cameron Crick, Gerard Maggs, and Jaiden Maggs.
Borg and Crick sit second and third in the series respectively, behind Peters Motorsport’s Ryal Harris.
As previously reported, Harris will race at Sydney Motorsport Park despite being based in Queensland, which continues to operate a controlled border to New South Wales until mid-December.
At Western Sydney Motorsport, SuperUtes regular Craig Woods is joined by leading Dunlop Super2 Series rookie Matt McLean, the latter of whom takes over the Toyota Hilux normally steered by another Sunshine State driver in Ben Walsh.
Allgate Racing’s father and son duo, Michael and Chris Formosa, is back, as is Craig Jenner.
Action commences this Friday with two practice sessions, before a qualifying session and the first of three races on Saturday.
Entry list: Round 2, Sydney Motorsport Park
|Num
|Driver
|Car
|4
|Aaron Borg
|Toyota Hilux
|7
|Cameron Crick
|Mitsubishi Triton
|8
|Matthew McLean
|Toyota Hilux
|45
|David Sieders
|Mitsubishi Triton
|49
|Chris Formosa
|Ford Ranger
|50
|Craig Jenner
|Mazda BT-50
|58
|Ryal Harris
|Mazda BT-50
|64
|Craig Woods
|Toyota Hilux
|68
|Gerard Maggs
|Mitsubishi Triton
|88
|Richard Mork
|Toyota Hilux
|94
|Michael Formosa
|Ford Ranger
|96
|Jaiden Maggs
|Mitsubishi Triton
