Australian earns Andretti IMSA call-up

Australia’s Josh Burdon will team up with Andretti Autosport for the final round of the 2021 IMSA SportsCar Championship next month.

The LMP3 team will field usual drivers Jarett Andretti, son of John Andretti, and IndyCar Series part-timer Oliver Askew in addition to Burdon for the Petit Le Mans event on November 13 (local time).

The trio will share the #36 Gallant Ligier JS P 320 in the 10-hour race at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta.

“I am delighted to be joining Andretti Autosport as a part of their IMSA program in LMP3 for Petit Le Mans alongside Jarett Andretti and Oliver Askew,” said Burdon.

“It is a privilege to have the opportunity to be driving for such an iconic team as Andretti, and after quite a lot of discussion with Jarett and the team I feel very motivated and excited by their programme.”

Andretti added: “This season has brought a lot of growth to our team, and I am thrilled to have Josh onboard for Petit Le Mans.”

Hailing from Tasmania, 29-year-old Burdon won the Formula Renault AsiaCup title in 2016.