> Multimedia > Favourite Flick

VIDEO: WAU welcomes Percat home

By Speedcafe.com

Tuesday 26th October, 2021 - 6:30pm

Watch Walkinshaw Andretti United’s video celebrating the return of Nick Percat to its stable in 2022.

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]