Title sponsor for second Sydney event revealed

Repco Supercars Championship organisers have confirmed Armor All will take naming rights for the second event in the quadruple-header at Sydney Motorsport Park.

The Armor All Sydney SuperNight will take place across November 6-7.

The three-race weekend will see Supercars take in 125km races at the Eastern Creek course, two of which will take place under lights.

“We’re thrilled to have Armor All extend their partnership with Supercars as the naming rights partner of the Armor All Sydney SuperNight,” said Jamie Black, Supercars general manager commercial.

“After many months of waiting to return to racing, we join our fans’ excitement to get back to the track, and we’re proud to have Armor All join us for the journey.”

Foxtel and online streaming service Kayo will carry live coverage of all four events at Sydney Motorsport Park.