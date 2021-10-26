> Multimedia > Gallery

GALLERY: WAU and Percat through the years

By Speedcafe.com

Tuesday 26th October, 2021 - 6:30pm

New signing Nick Percat has had a long-standing relationship with Walkinshaw Andretti United, dating back to 2008.

2013 Wilson Security Sandown 500
2013 Wilson Security Sandown 500
2013 Wilson Security Sandown 500
2013 Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000
2011 Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000
Percat-Enduro Drivers
Event 11 of the 2014 Australian V8 Supercar Championship Series
Percat-FF 2009 1-2
Percat-Formula-Ford-47402_149568331733359_2023804_n
Percat-Formula-Ford-59247_149568491733343_4740035_n
2013 Clipsal 500
2013 Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000
Percat-Super2-110318-D3-0319
2011 Clipsal 500
2011 Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000
2011 Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000
2011 Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000
2011 Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000
2012 Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000
2011 Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000
Percat-Tander-Bathurst-Peter-Brock-Trophy-16898-009
2012 Dick Smith Sandown 500
Event 11 of the 2014 Australian V8 Supercar Championship Series
FF 2009 2-5
Percat1
Percat-2011-110310-D3-1629-Edit
Percat-110310-D3-1647-Edit
2011 Clipsal 500
2011 L&H 500
2011 Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]