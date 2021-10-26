> Multimedia > Gallery

GALLERY: A history of Supercars at Queensland Raceway

By Speedcafe.com

Tuesday 26th October, 2021 - 4:15pm

One day on from news that Tony Quinn will acquire Queensland Raceway from John Tetley, we take a walk down memory lane looking at Supercars’ visits to the Ipswich circuit.

Pictures: AN1images.com

1999-500Podium-QR-AN1
1999-SprintStart-QR-AN1
2000-500DJ-QR-AN1
2000-Sprint-QR-AN1
2001-500-QR-AN1
2002-500-QR-AN1
2002-Ingall-QR-AN1
2004-Murphy-QR-AN1
2005-JRichards-QR-AN1
2006-PodiumTander-QR-AN1
2007-Tander-QR-AN1
2008-Courtney-QR-AN1
2008-Frosty-QR-AN1
2009-Davison-QR-AN1
2009-Whincup-QR-AN1
2010-Courtney-QR-AN1
2011-LowndesSlade-QR-AN1
2012-Lowndes-QR-AN1
2013-McLaughlin-QR-AN1
2013-Mostert-QR-AN1
2014-Courtney-QR-AN1
2014-McLaughlinCaruso-QR-AN1
2015-MostertFrosty-QR-AN1
2016-Pye-QR-AN1
2016-T8Podium-QR-AN1
2017-McLaughlin-QR-AN1
2018-SVG-QR-AN1
2019-McLaughlin-QR-AN1

