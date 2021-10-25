Triple Eight reveals 2022 engineering line-up

Triple Eight has named Andrew Edwards and Martin Short as its all-new race engineer line-up for next year’s Repco Supercars Championship.

Edwards will make the move from Brad Jones Racing to work on Shane van Gisbergen’s car, while Short stays with Broc Feeney, having held the same role for the youngster in this year’s Dunlop Super2 Series.

The former is presently race engineer for Nick Percat as well as engineering manager for BJR, and will also take up the role of ‘chief designer’ at Triple Eight.

His appointment comes after current van Gisbergen engineer David Cauchi was signed as Grove Racing’s future team principal, while Jamie Whincup’s engineer Wes McDougall is leaving for health reasons.

“We’re really happy to be welcoming Andrew to the team,” said Whincup, who transitions from driving at Red Bull Ampol Racing to the managing director role at the end of the ongoing season.

“He’s a very talented engineer and will bring a heap of experience and new knowledge.

“Shane [van Gisbergen] is looking forward to working with him and building a solid relationship, which is so important between a driver and engineer.

“We have every confidence in Marty [Martin Short].

“He and Broc have delivered the goods time and again this year, and he’s adapted so well to everything Triple Eight has thrown at him since he started with us in 2018.”

Short is not only already working with future Championship rookie Feeney in Super2, but has also been race engineer on Triple Eight’s GT programme since 2019.

He and Edwards will work under Jeromy Moore and Mark Dutton, the Banyo squad’s incumbent technical director and team manager, respectively.

Van Gisbergen is the championship leader with five events remaining in the 2021 Supercars Championship, while Whincup holds down second position.

Feeney leads the Super2 Series and will contest the Repco Bathurst 1000 with Triple Eight Race Engineering in a Supercheap Auto-backed wildcard entry, alongside Russell Ingall.

The Championship season resumes this Friday with the Bunnings Trade Sydney SuperNight at Sydney Motorsport Park.

Edwards, who won races with Percat at both Sydney events in 2020, is set to move to Brisbane early in the new year.