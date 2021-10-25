POLL: What should Quinn upgrade at QR first?

With news that Tony Quinn is set to acquire Queensland Raceway, we ask in this week’s Pirtek Poll where efforts to upgrade the complex should be focused first.

Today it was revealed Quinn has come to an agreement with the incumbent circuit operator John Tetley to take the lease, management, and operations of Queensland Raceway.

Tetley, meanwhile, will continue to operate Lakeside Park, which along with QR had previously fallen under the Queensland Raceways banner

It’s long been known that in the event Quinn took hold of the Ipswich circuit that upgrades would be forthcoming.

Following his first failed bid, it was revealed the businessman had planned to spend $10 million on the circuit.

Changes to the track layout and an extension were touted among the options under Quinn’s ownership.

Improvements for disability access have also been mooted.

This poll is not to say that Queensland Raceway is by any means a lacking facility, more so that Quinn has shown what he can do with existing or new facilities.

Hampton Downs Motorsport Park in its own right was a well-oiled machine with its track-side apartments, events centre, and adequate amenities.

However, under Quinn’s watch, the circuit received new pit facilities, new offices, corporate hospitality suites, a cafe and information centre, kart circuit, as well as a track extension.

Similarly, Highlands Motorsport Park has become more than just a racing circuit with attractions ranging from a motorsport museum to themed toilets overlooking the circuit.

Queensland Raceway looks likely to enjoy similar upgrades, but we want to know where you think Quinn should start with his upgrades.

Cast your vote in the Pirtek Poll below.