Chadwick seals second W Series title

Jamie Chadwick has secured her second W Series title in as many attempts after a dominant weekend display at Circuit of The Americas.

The 23-year-old Briton won the final two races of the season at COTA to ultimately put herself 27 points clear of compatriot and title rival Alice Powell.

Beyond the trophy, her reward is $500,000 and 15 Super Licence points, giving her enough to now be eligible to drive in a Formula 1 practice session.

Chadwick is an F1 development driver for Williams.

“I’m really ecstatic to retain my title. Going into this weekend, equal on points with Alice, and her having the advantage of one more win, meant I had to be 200% at my best, and not allow the pressures to take over,” she said.

“COTA was new to all of us. Tricky, but rewarding to master, and my pace in FP1 and FP2 gave me the confidence to feel comfortable – so, I was able to secure front row starts for both Saturday’s and Sunday’s races in the combined quali.

“This put me on the front foot for both races, getting good starts, and controlling things from the front, particularly the tyre management. Both Abbi [Pulling] and Emma [Kimilainen] posed a threat at times, but I did feel I had them covered.

“Winning the inaugural W Series title in 2019 was a great feeling, and the rewards enabled me to invest in my development and more diverse racing. But, this year, W Series has really moved up to a whole new level.

“Everything is far more professional, and being on the F1 calendar is mega – huge crowds, the best circuits, and crucial recognition for diversity in motorsport.

“To perform in this environment is every racing driver’s dream, and to collect the race wins and the main trophy, here in the US, is awesome.

“I must thank and congratulate everyone involved – from the management, backroom and technical staff, to the broadcasters and my fellow competitors – for putting on such an innovative and unique race series and helping to bring equality to the sport on the huge F1 stage. A massive thanks to all.”

Australia’s Caitlin Wood finished 13th and 10th after receiving a late call-up in unusual circumstances.