Long lap penalty for Dixon after marshal near-miss

Jake Dixon and front row starter Augusto Fernandez will each have to serve a long lap penalty in the Emilia Romagna Moto2 race.

Dixon was pinged for crashing under yellow flags having dropped his bike at Turn 15 in Qualifying 2 at Misano, seconds after Petronas Sprinta team-mate Xavi Vierge had done the same.

It forced marshals to scramble to ensure they avoided being hit by the cartwheeling #96 Kalex, with the incident going to an investigation.

Stewards decided on the long lap penalty after deeming that the Briton had committed an act of “irresponsible riding causing danger to other competitors” by crashing while “not respecting the yellow flag”.

Fernandez, who earned third on the grid, was sanctioned for riding slowly on the race line and obstructing another rider.

Presumably that was Aspar’s Aron Canet, who was seen gesticulating at the Elf Marc VDS rider as they took the chequered flag.

Canet qualified fourth while Simone Corsi (MV Augusta Forward), who is set to start 26th after failing to record a legal lap time in Qualifying 1, committed the same offence as Dixon and has been punished likewise.

Sam Lowes took pole on the other Elf Marc VDS entry while Red Bull KTM Ajo’s Raul Fernandez ended up ninth and Remy Gardner 14th.

Race start for the intermediate class is scheduled for 21:20 AEDT.