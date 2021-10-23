> Multimedia > Speedcafe TV

VIDEO: Raw sound: Ford Gen3 Supercar engine

By Speedcafe.com

Saturday 23rd October, 2021 - 4:09pm

Listen to the raw sound of the Coyote engine which will power the Gen3 Ford Supercars on the dyno.

CLICK HERE for more on the dyno run

