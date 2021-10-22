> News > Formula 1

TV times, Formula 1 United States Grand Prix

By Speedcafe.com

Friday 22nd October, 2021 - 2:00pm

Catch all the action from this weekend’s United States Grand Prix

Here’s how you can watch the action from this weekend’s Formula 1 United States Grand Prix at Circuit of The Americas.

Saturday, October 23

Practice 1, 03:00 AEDT
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Practice 2, 06:45 AEDT
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Sunday, October 24

Practice 3, 04:45 AEDT
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Pit Lane, 07:00 AEDT
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Qualifying, 08:00 AEDT
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Pit Lane, 09:00 AEDT
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Monday, October 25

Pre-race, 04:30 AEDT
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Race, 05:55 AEDT
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Post-Race, 08:00 AEDT
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Race highlights, 22:30
Network 10 (10 Bold)

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]