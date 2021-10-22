TV times, Formula 1 United States Grand Prix

Hazelwood: Year off Supercars grid wasn’t an option
Australian GP boss unsurprised by Sydney F1 bid
Brown brings back familiar colours for Sydney
Larkham to feature on broadcast from DJR workshop
FIA tweaks F1 yellow flag rules
Aussie called up for W Series finale in bizarre circumstances
Ducati to become MotoE’s new manufacturer
Vettel to take F1 grid penalty for USGP
Plot to lure Formula 1 to Sydney
Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section
Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]