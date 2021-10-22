Gauging the importance of Aussie/Kiwi representation on world stage

One of the many topics in the 2021 Speedcafe.com Motorsport Survey, presented by Kincrome, is the patriotism factor when it comes to following international categories.

Given Europe and to a lesser extent North America are the major hubs for world motorsport, Australia is well represented at the top levels.

In Formula 1, Daniel Ricciardo is an eight-time grand prix winner and Oscar Piastri is knocking on the door of joining him on the grid. Jack Doohan too is working his way up the pecking order, having finished the FIA Formula 3 season as runner-up.

Australia has been lucky enough to have a full-time presence in F1 since 2002, and barring things going awry for Piastri, that streak should remain intact for some time to come.

Across the Atlantic, a trans-Tasman trio burns bright in IndyCar; namely Scott Dixon, Will Power, and Scott McLaughlin.

The latter’s arrival from Supercars, in particular, has seemed to skyrocket IndyCar interest from this part of the world.

And as for two-wheel action, Remy Gardner’s impending promotion will make for two Aussies in MotoGP, joining Ducati factory rider Jack Miller.

Of course, there are countless more categories to discuss, but the question inevitably begs – do you follow international categories regardless of whether an Aussie or Kiwi is featuring? Or is it patriotism that really sparks your interest?

The Speedcafe.com Motorsport Survey is designed to give fans the opportunity to have their say on all sorts of motorsport matters at a national and international level.

CLICK HERE TO START.

For more details on the survey, including the $20,000 prize pool, click here.