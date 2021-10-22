Brown brings back familiar colours for Sydney

Will Brown is set to carry the same livery he campaigned at the 2021 Repco Supercars Championship season-opener when racing resumes in Sydney.

The Erebus Motorsport rookie made his full-time debut in the blue and yellow WD-40 colours at Mount Panorama.

Now the scheme is set to return at the forthcoming Bunnings Trade Sydney SuperNight at Sydney Motorsport Park across October 29-31.

“Since Bathurst, we’ve started to see some more consistent and positive results so I’m pumped to get WD-40 back onboard and hopefully I can put the car up the front,” Brown said.

“I’ve done a little bit of racing under lights but from what I’ve seen Sydney Motorsport Park has done a fantastic job to light up the track, which will be awesome for us drivers and great for the crowds.

“I’m feeling great heading into the next couple of rounds, I’ve been rewatching footage and am just so keen to get back racing and be on the road with the team.”

Brown has been a solid performer alongside team-mate Brodie Kostecki in the seven events to date.

Brown sits 10th in the drivers’ championship just six points ahead of his stable-mate.

The 23-year-old’s season-best finish remains fourth at the Darwin Triple Crown at Hidden Valley Raceway.

Supercars is set to host a quadruple-header at Sydney Motorsport Park before closing out the 2021 season with the Repco Bathurst 1000 on November 30-December 5.