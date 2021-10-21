> News > Supercars

Schedule set for penultimate Supercars round

Simon Chapman

By Simon Chapman

Thursday 21st October, 2021 - 3:28pm

Sydney Motorsport Park will host a pair of 250km Supercars races at the November 19-21 race meeting

Supercars has set the schedule for the last event of its quadruple-header at Sydney Motorsport Park.

The three-day event over November 19-21 will see the Repco Supercars Championship supported by the Dunlop Super2 Series/Dunlop Super3 Series, VHT S5000 Australian Drivers’ Championship, Toyota Gazoo Racing Australia 86 Series, and National Trans Am Series.

Supercars will have a 40-minute additional driver practice on Friday afternoon at 16:40 AEDT before Practice 1 under lights for 30 minutes.

Saturday will see Practice 2, another 30-minute session, get underway shortly before midday at 11:50 AEDT followed by Qualifying for Race 29 at 13:40 AEDT and the Top 10 Shootout at 16:35 AEDT.

Race 29 will kick off at 19:10 AEDT and take in 64 laps.

Come Sunday, Qualifying for Race 30 will get underway at 10:55 AEDT with the Top 10 Shootout following at 12:35 AEDT.

Race 30 is set to start at 15:20 AEDT.

Each support category will take in three races except Super2/Super3 which will have two 18-lap races across Saturday and Sunday.

Schedule: Beaurepaires Sydney SuperNight (Local time/AEDT):

Start Finish Category Duration (h:mm) Session
Friday, 19 November
12:55 13:15 Trans Am 0:20 Practice 1
13:25 13:45 S5000 0:20 Practice 1
13:55 14:15 TGRA86 0:20 Practice 1
14:25 14:55 Super2/Super3 0:30 Practice 1
15:05 15:25 Trans Am 0:20 Practice 2
15:35 15:55 S5000 0:20 Practice 2
16:05 16:25 TGRA86 0:20 Practice 2
16:40 17:20 Supercars 0:40 Additional Drivers Practice
17:35 17:55 Trans Am 0:20 Qualifying
18:05 18:25 S5000 0:20 Qualifying
18:40 19:10 Super2/Super3 0:30 Practice 2
19:45 20:15 Supercars 0:30 Practice 1
Saturday, November 20
11:50 12:20 Supercars 0:30 Practice 2
12:35 12:55 Trans Am 11 laps or 1 lap after 12:53 Race 1
13:10 13:25 TGRA86 0:15 Qualifying
13:40 13:55 Supercars 0:15 Qualifying – Race 29
14:10 14:35 S5000 14 laps or 1 lap after 14:33 Race 1
14:50 15:00 Super2/Super3 0:10 Qualifying Race 1 – Dunlop Super3
15:05 15:15 Super2/Super3 0:10 Qualifying Race 1 – Dunlop Super2
15:30 15:50 Trans Am 11 laps or 1 lap after 15:48 Race 2
16:00 16:20 TGRA86 10 laps or 1 lap after 16:18 Race 1
16:35 17:15 Supercars 0:40 Top Ten Shootout
17:25 17:50 S5000 14 laps or 1 lap after 17:48 Race 2
18:00 18:30 Super2/Super3 18 laps or 1 lap after 18:28 Race 1
19:10 Supercars 64 laps or 1 lap after 21:08 Race 29
Sunday, 21 November
9:35 10:00 TGRA86 13 laps or 1 lap after 9:58 Race 2
10:15 10:25 Super2/Super3 0:10 Qualifying Race 2 – Dunlop Super3
10:30 10:40 Super2/Super3 0:10 Qualifying Race 2 – Dunlop Super2
10:55 11:10 Supercars 0:15 Qualifying – Race 30
11:25 11:45 Trans Am 11 laps or 1 lap after 11:43 Race 3
11:55 12:20 S5000 14 laps or 1 lap after 12:18 Race 3
12:35 13:15 Supercars 0:40 Top Ten Shootout
13:30 13:50 TGRA86 10 laps or 1 lap after 13:48 Race 3
14:05 14:35 Super2/Super3 18 laps or 1 lap after 14:33 Race 2
15:20 Supercars 64 laps or 1 lap after 17:18 Race 30

