Schedule set for penultimate Supercars round
Sydney Motorsport Park will host a pair of 250km Supercars races at the November 19-21 race meeting
Supercars has set the schedule for the last event of its quadruple-header at Sydney Motorsport Park.
The three-day event over November 19-21 will see the Repco Supercars Championship supported by the Dunlop Super2 Series/Dunlop Super3 Series, VHT S5000 Australian Drivers’ Championship, Toyota Gazoo Racing Australia 86 Series, and National Trans Am Series.
Supercars will have a 40-minute additional driver practice on Friday afternoon at 16:40 AEDT before Practice 1 under lights for 30 minutes.
Saturday will see Practice 2, another 30-minute session, get underway shortly before midday at 11:50 AEDT followed by Qualifying for Race 29 at 13:40 AEDT and the Top 10 Shootout at 16:35 AEDT.
Race 29 will kick off at 19:10 AEDT and take in 64 laps.
Come Sunday, Qualifying for Race 30 will get underway at 10:55 AEDT with the Top 10 Shootout following at 12:35 AEDT.
Race 30 is set to start at 15:20 AEDT.
Each support category will take in three races except Super2/Super3 which will have two 18-lap races across Saturday and Sunday.
Schedule: Beaurepaires Sydney SuperNight (Local time/AEDT):
|Start
|Finish
|Category
|Duration (h:mm)
|Session
|Friday, 19 November
|12:55
|13:15
|Trans Am
|0:20
|Practice 1
|13:25
|13:45
|S5000
|0:20
|Practice 1
|13:55
|14:15
|TGRA86
|0:20
|Practice 1
|14:25
|14:55
|Super2/Super3
|0:30
|Practice 1
|15:05
|15:25
|Trans Am
|0:20
|Practice 2
|15:35
|15:55
|S5000
|0:20
|Practice 2
|16:05
|16:25
|TGRA86
|0:20
|Practice 2
|16:40
|17:20
|Supercars
|0:40
|Additional Drivers Practice
|17:35
|17:55
|Trans Am
|0:20
|Qualifying
|18:05
|18:25
|S5000
|0:20
|Qualifying
|18:40
|19:10
|Super2/Super3
|0:30
|Practice 2
|19:45
|20:15
|Supercars
|0:30
|Practice 1
|Saturday, November 20
|11:50
|12:20
|Supercars
|0:30
|Practice 2
|12:35
|12:55
|Trans Am
|11 laps or 1 lap after 12:53
|Race 1
|13:10
|13:25
|TGRA86
|0:15
|Qualifying
|13:40
|13:55
|Supercars
|0:15
|Qualifying – Race 29
|14:10
|14:35
|S5000
|14 laps or 1 lap after 14:33
|Race 1
|14:50
|15:00
|Super2/Super3
|0:10
|Qualifying Race 1 – Dunlop Super3
|15:05
|15:15
|Super2/Super3
|0:10
|Qualifying Race 1 – Dunlop Super2
|15:30
|15:50
|Trans Am
|11 laps or 1 lap after 15:48
|Race 2
|16:00
|16:20
|TGRA86
|10 laps or 1 lap after 16:18
|Race 1
|16:35
|17:15
|Supercars
|0:40
|Top Ten Shootout
|17:25
|17:50
|S5000
|14 laps or 1 lap after 17:48
|Race 2
|18:00
|18:30
|Super2/Super3
|18 laps or 1 lap after 18:28
|Race 1
|19:10
|
|Supercars
|64 laps or 1 lap after 21:08
|Race 29
|Sunday, 21 November
|9:35
|10:00
|TGRA86
|13 laps or 1 lap after 9:58
|Race 2
|10:15
|10:25
|Super2/Super3
|0:10
|Qualifying Race 2 – Dunlop Super3
|10:30
|10:40
|Super2/Super3
|0:10
|Qualifying Race 2 – Dunlop Super2
|10:55
|11:10
|Supercars
|0:15
|Qualifying – Race 30
|11:25
|11:45
|Trans Am
|11 laps or 1 lap after 11:43
|Race 3
|11:55
|12:20
|S5000
|14 laps or 1 lap after 12:18
|Race 3
|12:35
|13:15
|Supercars
|0:40
|Top Ten Shootout
|13:30
|13:50
|TGRA86
|10 laps or 1 lap after 13:48
|Race 3
|14:05
|14:35
|Super2/Super3
|18 laps or 1 lap after 14:33
|Race 2
|15:20
|
|Supercars
|64 laps or 1 lap after 17:18
|Race 30
