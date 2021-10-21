Schedule set for penultimate Supercars round

Supercars has set the schedule for the last event of its quadruple-header at Sydney Motorsport Park.

The three-day event over November 19-21 will see the Repco Supercars Championship supported by the Dunlop Super2 Series/Dunlop Super3 Series, VHT S5000 Australian Drivers’ Championship, Toyota Gazoo Racing Australia 86 Series, and National Trans Am Series.

Supercars will have a 40-minute additional driver practice on Friday afternoon at 16:40 AEDT before Practice 1 under lights for 30 minutes.

Saturday will see Practice 2, another 30-minute session, get underway shortly before midday at 11:50 AEDT followed by Qualifying for Race 29 at 13:40 AEDT and the Top 10 Shootout at 16:35 AEDT.

Race 29 will kick off at 19:10 AEDT and take in 64 laps.

Come Sunday, Qualifying for Race 30 will get underway at 10:55 AEDT with the Top 10 Shootout following at 12:35 AEDT.

Race 30 is set to start at 15:20 AEDT.

Each support category will take in three races except Super2/Super3 which will have two 18-lap races across Saturday and Sunday.

Schedule: Beaurepaires Sydney SuperNight (Local time/AEDT):