Quinn’s vision for Taupo Motorsport Park outlined

Tony Quinn has outlined part of his plan for Taupo Motorsport Park should his bid to buy the New Zealand circuit come to fruition.

Shareholders are set to meet on November 4 to vote on Quinn’s $9.8 million NZD offer to purchase the circuit also known as Bruce McLaren Motorsport Park.

Quinn already owns two New Zealand circuits; Hampton Downs Motorsport Park and Highlands Motorsport Park.

In a statement to shareholders, Quinn outlined plans to employ an ethos that has proven successful at his circuits.

That would put an emphasis on four pillars; motorsport, tourism, membership, and community.

Plans are afoot for the circuit to host at least two hallmark events, one being the existing Taupō Historic Grand Prix and the other a motorcycle festival.

Quinn, who owns a majority stake in Triple Eight Race Engineering, has had discussions with Supercars about potentially hosting an event at the central North Island circuit.

Other international categories have also been sounded out to race at the FIA Grade 2 facility.

A new purpose-built kart circuit is also in Quinn’s plan to drive tourism to the venue which lies just 10 minutes from the centre of town.

A membership model which has proven successful at his circuits would also be employed.

Under Quinn’s stewardship, Taupo Motorsport Park would also ‘seek to be a key contributor to the community through driving commercial successes and community initiatives’.

“Tony Quinn’s Keltic Motorsport has a longstanding and successful track record of founding, investing in, managing and growing world class motorsport circuits and entertainment facilities in New Zealand,” the statement read.

“Keltic Motorsport believes that a traditional “motorsport only” model for operating motorsport circuits is no longer sustainable.

“Accordingly, we have spent the last eight years developing mixed model strategies to drive the commercial and community success of our existing two facilities (Hampton Downs and Highlands Motorsport Park).

“Despite the challenges of Covid, this model has continued to serve our parks well.

“We believe that Taupō Motorsport Park can have a bright future, but requires significant investment, and, some changes in strategy.”

Quinn has long sought to acquire the former A1 Grand Prix host circuit.

An attempt earlier this year came up short after a last-minute $400,000 demand from the Taupo Car Club threatened to drop projected shareholder returns.

Now, Quinn has lodged a new bid, increasing his initial offer effectively to the tune of $1.6 million NZD, an 18 percent increase.

Taupo Motorsport Park’s directors have unanimously recommended that its shareholders vote in favour of the sale.

All directors who hold or control shares have undertaken to vote all of their shares in favour of a sale.

Quinn needs 75 percent of shareholders to vote in favour to trigger a transaction.

Miles Advisory Partners, the same group tasked with the sale of Supercars, is handling the sale on Keltic Motorsport’s behalf.