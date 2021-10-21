F1 retirement won’t leave adrenaline void in Raikkonen’s life
Kimi Raikkonen
Kimi Raikkonen is relaxed about the notion of life after Formula 1 as his two-decade-long career quickly approaches its end.
The 42-year-old will retire after this season, having achieved world champion status in 2007 and become the category’s most experienced driver in history.
Having raced in Formula 1 since 2001 – bar a two-year hiatus where he competed in the World Rally Championship – Raikkonen is not fussed by the prospect of soon being without the rush brought by driving at the pinnacle of motorsport.
“I don’t think I have to replace it,” said the Alfa Romeo driver.
“It’s a very normal thing that we do, at least for me. I’ve done it for many, many years so it’s not like it’s any different than driving a car in many ways.
“Obviously if you have some fights or if you go off in the wrong place you feel the speed, but I guess there are many other things that I do that are much more scary in many ways.”
Raikkonen elaborated, “Obviously at home with the kids can be quite exciting sometimes, you never know!
“I try to do motocross when I can, and more often you feel more scared there than in here.
“[F1 is] a very normal thing for us. Is it exciting? What is exciting? It feels quite normal for us to drive.
“Obviously when you have a long break and you drive first time an F1 car again it feels fast but then it kind of [becomes] a very normal thing.”
The sixth-last grand prix of Raikkonen’s career will unfold this weekend at Circuit of The Americas, the site of his most recent race win in 2018.
Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section
Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]