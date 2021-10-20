> Multimedia > Speedcafe TV

VIDEO: Ingall, Feeney wrap up third wildcard test

By Speedcafe.com

Wednesday 20th October, 2021 - 6:19pm

Supercheap Auto wildcards Russell Ingall and Broc Feeney completed their third test day at Queensland Raceway ahead of the 2021 Great Race.

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]