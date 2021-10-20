Sandown drops off Motorsport Australia Championships calendar

A seven-category schedule has been confirmed to round out the 2021 Shannons Motorsport Australia Championships season at The Bend.

The announcement comes in conjunction with news that the planned Sandown event in November will not go ahead due to continuing border restrictions.

Thus, Tailem Bend will be the only Motorsport Australia Championships round still to run this year, held across December 10-12.

There, a Porsche Paynter Dixon Carrera Cup Australia double round will be supported by the Battery World Aussie Racing Cars Super Series, Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge Australia, GC Marine Australian Prototype Series, MRF Tyres Australian Production Car Series, Porsche 944 Series and Precision National Sports Sedans.

“It’s been a tough year for many categories with border restrictions forcing many of our competitors and teams into a much longer break than we all would have liked,” said Motorsport Australia director of motorsport and commercial operations Michael Smith.

“So to be able to host this round of the Shannons Motorsport Australia Championships at The Bend Motorsport Park in December is certainly a terrific opportunity to end the year on a high and celebrate a full weekend of racing at the newest permanent motorsport facility in Australia.

“Both Porsche categories will feature a double round across the three days, meaning there will be plenty of racing for fans to enjoy.

“A big thank you must go to our sponsors for their ongoing support and flexibility throughout 2021, including our naming rights partner Shannons who have been a fantastic supporter of this event for so many years.”

Motorsport Australia is, however, awaiting South Australia’s road map for interstate visitors, and it’s likely that double vaccination will be required for those attending the event.

“We’re still waiting on final details around South Australia’s border restrictions, but we’re hopeful that come mid-December, the vast majority of states will be able to travel into South Australia and return home without the need to quarantine,” Smith added.

“This week’s announcement by the Queensland Government is a great sign for the viability of this event, meaning that competitors will be able to head home a few days after the event without quarantining for Christmas and given South Australia’s current vaccination rates we’re hopeful the majority will be able to attend.”