Rare chance to join championship-winning squad

A rare opportunity has presented itself for a race engineer to join the team at Triple Eight Race Engineering.

The multiple championship-winning operation has a track record at the pinnacle of Australian motorsport, success underpinned by world-class staff.

As the business evolves, an opening has presented itself for a highly motivated and driven individual.

“All of our race engineers are mechanical engineers, so university degree qualified,” explained Mark Dutton, Triple Eight’s team manager.

“The level of the sport is such that you do need that qualification because it’s just, it’s super technical.”

It’s a key position within the organisation, one which can make a real impact to its performance on track.

The right person will find themselves working among a small team, dedicated to improving the window of performance for the team’s cars.

“The race engineer, in our instance, will work with the other race engineers, but also the technical director,” Dutton said.

“They’re working hand-in-hand with the driver to set the car up.

“Basically, the race engineer’s job, they’re in charge of the laws of physics.

“They do potential, so they’re in charge of making the potential of the car as quick as it can be, and then the driver’s job is to actually execute that potential and get as close to maximising potential as possible.”

As a successful operation, there are systems and procedures in place to help the engineers along, together with a crack team including technical director Jeromy Moore – a man who was instrumental in Porsche’s World Endurance Championship success.

It therefore offers the successful applicant an opportunity to learn from accomplished and experienced colleagues as they continue their own development.

“As a race engineer, or an engineer in general, you want to maximise your learning and continue to learn,” Dutton said.

“That’s definitely something that we focus here on at Triple Eight.

“Usually if you try for long enough, anyone can make a car fast once, but having it fast, repeatable, race-in, race-out, understanding why it’s fast, that’s the science behind it.

“That’s what we really like to dig deep in so that we can have the consistency – that’s how you win races, that’s how you win championships – so that’s the positive of coming here, is obviously we’ve got that knowledge and experience to be able to back that up.”

It’s an exciting time for Triple Eight, with Jamie Whincup set to take up the reins next season, Supercars’ set to move on to Gen3 for 2023, and Broc Feeney ready to step up to the premier class next year.

“There’s so much going on, that’s probably the big asterisk to coming to Triple Eight, you have to be a hard worker, you have to be dedicated, because we do have the new manufacturing facility, we do have the best drivers out there,” Dutton reasoned.

“There’s all of that at your disposal that you become an integral part of; there is no baggage here. You develop and learn, and you’re pushed to achieve and contribute as a team.

“It’s not easy and not just limited to your car. As a race engineer obviously you want to beat everyone else, including your team-mate, but first and foremost you are part of the team.

“So there’s a bit of pressure that comes with it, as well.

“You want to be the person who can make a difference,” Dutton added.

“Sometimes you do it for the positive, and sometimes you make the wrong call, and you’ve got to have the shoulders to be able to carry that.

“It’s not for everyone, and it’s not meant to be.

“It’s a pretty full on job but a very rewarding job. It definitely is, apart from driving the car, I think it’s the second best job in pit lane.”

At least one vacancy has been created after Whincup’s current engineer Wes McDougall announced yesterday he will be finishing up with the team at the end of the season, and David Cauchi’s exit to Grove Racing in 2022 was confirmed today.

