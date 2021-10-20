Hulkenberg set for IndyCar test with McLaren SP

Formula 1 veteran Nico Hulkenberg is reportedly in line for an IndyCar Series test next week at Barber Motorsports Park.

The German’s opportunity will come with McLaren SP, which has flagged interest in expanding to three cars at some stage.

Its 2021 drivers Pato O’Ward and Felix Rosenqvist will both return next season.

Romain Grosjean’s successful first season in the American open-wheel competition has highlighted the opportunity presented by IndyCar to drivers who find themselves on the outer in F1.

Grosjean thrice finished on the podium this year for Dale Coyne Racing with Rick Ware Racing and was subsequently snapped up by heavyweight organisation Andretti Autosport for 2022.

Marcus Ericsson, Alexander Rossi, Takuma Sato, Sebastien Bourdais, and Max Chilton were among the ex-F1 drivers to be regulars on this season’s grid.

Hulkenberg was a regular top 10 championship finisher in his decade-long tenure in F1 (2010-19), before making way at Renault (now Alpine) for Esteban Ocon last year.

The 34-year-old made three substitute appearances for the team now known as Aston Martin in 2020 – and he’s continued to act as a reserve for the Lawrence Stroll-owned squad, as well as Mercedes on occasion.