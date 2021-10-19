Tickford Racing reveals new colours for Courtney

Tickford Racing has shown off James Courtney’s new colour scheme that he’ll run for the remainder of the 2021 Repco Supercars Championship.

The primarily black livery will debut at the Sydney SuperNight across October 29-31, the first of four consecutive events at Sydney Motorsport Park.

It’s the second Boost Mobile livery to break cover today after Erebus Motorsport revealed the wrap for Bathurst 1000 wildcard duo Greg Murphy and Richie Stanaway.

Courtney, who hails from Sydney, sits ninth in the drivers’ championship with five rounds remaining.

“It looks tough, doesn’t it?” Courtney said of the new livery.

“We’ve made a pretty simple change to the Boost Mobile Mustang but it looks like a whole new beast, and it’s going to look amazing under the lights in Sydney next weekend.

“We’re all really excited to get back on track, I know we’re all focused on making sure that Car #44 is at the front, and if this car races as well as it looks, we’ll be up there for sure.”

Courtney is cutting laps at Winton Motor Raceway today in preparation for the resumption of the Supercars season.

Tickford Racing occupies third in the teams’ championship courtesy of Courtney and Cameron Waters’ efforts to date.