Stroll: ‘We’re the next big thing to happen in F1’

The entire Formula 1 paddock is on guard for the emergence of Aston Martin, according to team owner Lawrence Stroll.

The squad long known as Force India, and then Racing Point, changed name and colours for 2021.

Their results have by no means blown the competition away as yet, Sebastian Vettel responsible for their only podium this year (although he also finished second in Hungary before being disqualified).

However, with a mass recruitment drive well underway, new technical regulations coming in and a state-of-the-art facility being built, Stroll insists good things are not far away.

“I think it’s fair to say everyone recognises in the paddock that we’re the next big thing to happen in Formula 1,” he said on the most recent episode of the F1: Beyond The Grid podcast.

“There definitely is that vibe.

“Actually, Sebastian himself told me that two weeks ago or three weeks ago while we were just sitting having lunch outside here in hospitality, it’s just the vibe everywhere.

“Everyone is just talking that they all believe we will be the next.”

Stroll believes the five-year plan to get his team to the front is tracking well, although he clarified that success for his organisation isn’t necessarily defined by the number of world titles it wins.

“It doesn’t have to win a world title, it has to be fighting and contending for world championships,” said the father of Aston Martin driver Lance Stroll.

“Winning would be the icing on the cake, but it has to have the ability every weekend to be able to win.”

Aston Martin currently holds seventh in the constructors’ championship, having lost ground to Alpine and AlphaTauri over the past few months.