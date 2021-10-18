Murphy ‘humbled’ to have #51 back on Supercars grid

Greg Murphy says he’s humbled to have his trademark number #51 return to the grid at Mount Panorama this year.

The four-time Bathurst 1000 winner will join countryman Richie Stanaway in this year’s Great Race, piloting an Erebus Motorsport-run Holden ZB Commodore.

This year will end a nine-year drought since Murphy last ran the #51 at The Mountain, that being the 2012 edition with Kelly Racing where he finished 13th with Owen Kelly.

While Murphy wore many different numbers over the course of his Supercars career, #51 was the one with which he became synonymous.

In 2003, the Kiwi clocked his famous Lap of the Gods. That year he went on to win the race with Rick Kelly.

This year #51 will make a return for what’s likely to be the last Bathurst 1000 for Murphy.

Today Erebus Motorsport revealed the livery the Kiwi duo will contest the crown jewel event with come November 30-December 5.

“The livery looks amazing,” said Murphy.

“The kiwi combined with the Boost branding is awesome, it’s a car you really want to race.

“I know the fans are going to love it, especially the New Zealand fans. Anything that pays tribute to the Kiwis is going to be very well received.

“The reaction to this whole wildcard thing and the excitement around it has been incredible so I think the fans will really appreciate the livery and want to see it on track.

“It’s also very humbling to see the #51 back on the car and on the grid.”

For co-driver Stanway, it will mark the first time since 2019 that he has raced in the Repco Supercars Championship.

Stanaway has never finished inside the top 10 in his four Bathurst 1000 start to date.

“It’s pretty special to be driving in the #51 with Greg,” Stanaway said.

“It’s an iconic number so I’m going to have to bring my A-game and make sure I can represent the number well.

“For me, the most exciting part is to be back racing with a great team.

“I’ve put in a lot of preparation to make sure I am ready for the opportunity and can make the most of it.”

Erebus Motorsport will test at Winton Motor Raceway today, albeit without Murphy and Stanaway in attendance.