> Multimedia > Favourite Flick

VIDEO: BRT launches new-look livery

By Speedcafe.com

Monday 18th October, 2021 - 8:15am

CoolDrive Racing has shown off its striking new livery ahead of Supercars’ return to racing in Sydney.

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]