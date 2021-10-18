Best on Bathurst debut: ‘I’m still pinching myself’

Tickford Racing ring-in Zak Best says he’s still coming to terms with the fact he’ll make his Repco Bathurst 1000 debut later this year.

With confirmation that Alex Premat won’t contest this year’s crown jewel endurance event, the Dunlop Super2 Series front-runner has been drafted into the Tickford Racing co-driver line-up.

Best will race alongside Jack Le Brocq in the #5 entry while James Moffat will join Cameron Waters in the #6 and Thomas Randle will pair up with James Courtney in #44.

For the Benalla-born Best, it’s a surreal feeling knowing that he’ll contest this year’s Great Race.

“I’m obviously really excited to be stepping up to make my main game debut at Bathurst with Jack,” said Best.

“I’m still sort of pinching myself realising I’m going to race in the Bathurst 1000.”

Best has been at the fore in this year’s Super2 Series, second only to Triple Eight Race Engineering’s Broc Feeney.

The 20-year-old has three podiums to his name from six races this season, including a win in the most recent event at Townsville.

Best, who at 14 years old became the youngest Aussie Racing Cars race winner, said he’s looking forward to doing double duties at Mount Panorama.

“We’ve had a pretty strong year in Super2 so far and I’m feeling really comfortable in the team, and I’m really thankful to the team for seeing that and giving me the opportunity,” he said.

“It’ll be a big week racing both in Super2 and the [Bathurst] 1000, but I can’t wait for it.”

With just two rounds remain in this year’s Super2 Series, Best sits only 51 points in arrears of leader Feeney.

The season resumes at Sydney Motorsport Park on November 19-21 at the Beaurepaires Sydney SuperNight.

The 2021 calendar will come to a close at this year’s Bathurst 1000 across November 30-December 5.