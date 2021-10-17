Vettel supports Autobahn speed limit

Sebastian Vettel has admitted that he’s in favour of the introduction of a speed limit on Germany’s Autobahn.

Long-serving Chancellor, Angela Merkel, opted not to stand in the recent election, with a change of power now taking place in the country.

The introduction of a 130km/h limit on the county’s motorways was part of the Greens party’s manifesto and saw Vettel lend his support to their plight as he continues to raise awareness for environmental issues.

“I think it’s about bigger picture,” the four-time world champion said when asked about the prospect of a speed limit on Germany’s historically unregulated roads.

“It’s a way to save up to two million tonnes of CO2 and when it comes to emissions, and I think even bigger, it’s probably making the roads a little bit safer.

“I think there is accidents in Germany we have because we don’t have a speed limit, so if it helps to save only one person from being injured or one person’s life, then I think it’s a no brainer.”

The Aston Martin driver also moved to quash suggestions it’s an imposition on the freedom of those within the country.

“I don’t feel unfree when I come to Turkey, or when I come to the US, or to the UK or any other country where there is a speed limit,” he reasoned.

“It’s not like I cross the border, and I feel like I’m not free anymore.

“It’s not a freedom we’re talking about, it’s just something we got used to, and it’s probably something that’s going to fall in the future, whether it’s now or in a couple of years.

“I have no problem if it disappears,” he added.

“Anybody who wants to go fast, should do so in a place where it’s safe to do so.

“I get very excited by going fast, otherwise, I would have chosen a different job, but I also see that it makes far more sense to do so on a track where you can judge, or you can experience and test your limits, and not put it to the risk of other people around you. “

As it stands, there are no immediate plans to introduce a speed limit as the Greens abandoned their pledge upon entering coalition talks with Social Democrats, and Free Democratic Party.

“We couldn’t get the speed limit through,” said Robert Habec, co-leader of the Greens.

The FDP was vehemently against the introduction of a limit, though a poll taken earlier this year suggested more than 60 percent of Germans were in favour of its introduction.