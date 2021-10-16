New Whincup autobiography set for release

A new book chronicling Jamie Whincup’s illustrious career is set for release next month.

Jamie Whincup, Drive of a Lifetime tells the story of the Melnburnian’s journey to Supercars stardom.

The 320-page autobiography co-authored with Scott Gullan will be released November 30 as a paperback book, eBook, and audiobook.

The release comes as Whincup gears up for a new chapter in his career, stepping out of the driver’s seat and into his new role as Triple Eight Race Engineering team principal.

Whincup is also months away from the arrival of his first child.

“This is the definitive account of the career of the winningest Supercar driver of all time, Jamie Whincup, but it’s also the story of the making of a champion – the drive, the belief, the grind and the teamwork that it takes to get to the top of the podium and beyond,” the book description reads.

“It’s easy to understand why Jamie Whincup has always had a target painted squarely on his rear spoiler. And it all started back in 1991, when his father purchased Jamie his first-ever go-kart. With a fierce attitude and relentless desire to win, it was only a matter of time before Whincup made the leap to V8 Supercars.”

The autobiography will be available via several retailers as well as the Red Bull Ampol Racing website.

CLICK HERE for more information