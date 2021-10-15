Mammoth 2022 Formula 2 calendar

The FIA Formula 2 Championship will take in a record 14 events during the course of season 2022.

It makes for the longest campaign for Formula 1’s main feeder series in living memory, running from mid-March to mid-November.

The busy schedule comes amid a backdrop of complaints from teams and drivers as a result of lengthy gaps between rounds in 2021.

Having started in Bahrain in March, Round 2 of this season’s six events was held in Monaco in May.

There was another lengthy break between events at Silverstone and Monza, while the competition’s penultimate round will not take place until December in Saudi Arabia, one week before its finale.

Those concerns have been put to bed with a mammoth campaign which sees F2 compete in support of F1 at all European and Middle Eastern events, with the exception of the French Grand Prix.

Having finished second in the FIA Formula 3 Championship this year, Jack Doohan is set to step up to the category next year.

Oscar Piastri currently heads the Formula 2 Championship with two rounds remaining.

2022 Formula 2 calendar

March 20 – Bahrain Grand Prix

March 27 – Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

April 24 – Emilia Romagna Grand Prix

May 22 – Spanish Grand Prix

May 29 – Monaco Grand Prix

June 12 – Azerbaijan Grand Prix

July 3 – British Grand Prix

July 10 – Austrian Grand Prix

July 31 – Hungarian Grand Prix

August 28 – Belgian Grand Prix

September 4 – Dutch Grand Prix

September 11 – Italian Grand Prix

September 25 – Russian Grand Prix

November 20 – Abu Dhabi Grand Prix