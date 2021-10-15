Mammoth 2022 Formula 2 calendar
Formula 2 will take in a 14-event 2022 season
The FIA Formula 2 Championship will take in a record 14 events during the course of season 2022.
It makes for the longest campaign for Formula 1’s main feeder series in living memory, running from mid-March to mid-November.
The busy schedule comes amid a backdrop of complaints from teams and drivers as a result of lengthy gaps between rounds in 2021.
Having started in Bahrain in March, Round 2 of this season’s six events was held in Monaco in May.
There was another lengthy break between events at Silverstone and Monza, while the competition’s penultimate round will not take place until December in Saudi Arabia, one week before its finale.
Those concerns have been put to bed with a mammoth campaign which sees F2 compete in support of F1 at all European and Middle Eastern events, with the exception of the French Grand Prix.
Having finished second in the FIA Formula 3 Championship this year, Jack Doohan is set to step up to the category next year.
Oscar Piastri currently heads the Formula 2 Championship with two rounds remaining.
2022 Formula 2 calendar
March 20 – Bahrain Grand Prix
March 27 – Saudi Arabian Grand Prix
April 24 – Emilia Romagna Grand Prix
May 22 – Spanish Grand Prix
May 29 – Monaco Grand Prix
June 12 – Azerbaijan Grand Prix
July 3 – British Grand Prix
July 10 – Austrian Grand Prix
July 31 – Hungarian Grand Prix
August 28 – Belgian Grand Prix
September 4 – Dutch Grand Prix
September 11 – Italian Grand Prix
September 25 – Russian Grand Prix
November 20 – Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section
Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]