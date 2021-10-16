AKC looking to run 2021 finale, location to be confirmed

Karting Australia has signalled its intentions to hold a 2021 season finale for the Australian Kart Championship presented by Castrol Edge.

The weekend of December 10-12 has been nominated, although a location is still be confirmed as travel restrictions and conditions continue to be fluid.

The decider would make for a fourth and final round for 2021, with the end-of-season standings to be based on a driver’s highest three point-scoring events.

“This year has been just as challenging, if not more challenging than last year as we have battled through the various restrictions and snap lockdowns that have been enforced,” said Karting Australia CEO Kelvin O’Reilly.

“Our intention is to finish the Australian Kart Championship off with a successful fourth round and crown the Champions for 2021.

“Based on the information from the various government departments that we have been provided with, it is anticipated that the current travel and venue restrictions will be sufficiently eased by early December to allow us to complete a successful round.”