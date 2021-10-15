VIDEO: Secrets of Speed, Episode 6
KGR names Campbell as Bamber’s Bathurst 1000 replacement
WRC front-runner pessimistic about new-for-2022 cars
No border relief for Bathurst internationals just yet
VIDEO: The process of delivering Gen3 engine parity
Further border hurdle cleared for Victorian competitors
Goddard confirms end-of-year MSR departure
Bottas yet to visit Alfa Romeo factory
No change to DJR’s Bathurst 1000 driver pairings
Bathurst boost as NSW reopens international border
Espargaro: Banned Moto3 rider’s manager ‘has no brain’
