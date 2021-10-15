Tickford Racing confirms 2022 driver numbers

Tickford Racing has confirmed what numbers its drivers will carry in the 2022 Repco Supercars Championship.

The Campbellfield-based squad will continue to run the #6 next year, with Cameron Waters expected to continue carrying that number once confirmed.

James Courtney, who currently runs #44, will make the switchover to #5 next year.

Thomas Randle will carry #55 aboard his Ford Mustang while the team’s newest driver, Jake Kostecki, will run #56.

“I’ve still got to get that driver secured for Car 6, so I’m not sure what’s going on there,” Edwards joked, speaking with Supercars’ official website.

“Aside from Car 6, I can confirm that the other cars, JC will be driving Car 5, so we’ll have #5 and #6 back together.

“With them, we’ll have #55 with Thomas and #56 with Jake.”

Once Waters is confirmed, it’ll set up a solid line-up at the former factory Ford squad with a balance of experience as well as up-and-coming talent.

“We’ve got old dogs and young pups and it’s hard to believe we’re now talking about Cam as a seasoned veteran of the sport, given he’s only six or seven years into being a full-time driver, but I think his driving demonstrates his stature in the sport now,” said Edwards.

“JC, well, I don’t need to say anything more about JC. He’s a very stable set of hands and I think he’s going to be a real asset to the team come Gen3 as well.

“Then obviously, even though Thomas has been racing a long time, this will be his first full-time [season] as a main series driver.

“He’s got a huge amount of experience from overseas, but stepping into the Supercars category we all know it’s one of the most competitive series in the world. He knows he’s got to learn and grow.

“Then, for Jake to be alongside him, he’s literally at this point in time only done effectively one season’s racing. We’ve got somebody there that’s young, keen to learn, and we can mould and teach along the way.”

With five rounds remaining in the 2021 Supercars season, Waters holds third with Courtney ninth, and outgoing Jack Le Brocq 18th.