Alfa Romeo displeased by Giovinazzi’s team orders refusal

Antonio Giovinazzi might not have done his chances of a 2022 Formula 1 drive the world of good after disobeying team orders at the Formula 1 Turkish Grand Prix last weekend.

The Italian was unwilling to let retiring team-mate Kimi Raikkonen past in pursuit of a fading, no-stopping Esteban Ocon.

As it turned out, Alfa Romeo would miss the points – costly in its hopes of reeling in Williams for eighth in the constructors’ championship – with Giovinazzi and Raikkonen finishing 11th and 12th, just behind Ocon.

Alfa Romeo head of track engineering Xevi Pujolar appeared less than satisfied with the outcome.

“We asked to swap positions but then at this point Antonio was starting to pick up the pace and he himself decided that he wanted to stay ahead,” Pujolar said.

“Maybe that situation is a couple of laps that we potentially could have been faster as a team. Then it was just one more lap to catch Ocon.

“For sure for the team it was not ideal.

“I did not understand very well why we could not swap at this point because also then when you have got both cars at the end we can change it back depending on the situation.

“It’s important to achieve the points, looking at how Kimi’s pace was strong at the time.”

The matter comes as Giovinazzi fights for his F1 career, the seat he currently holds being the last yet to be decided for 2022.

Among names linked to that drive, which will come alongside high-profile recruit Valtteri Bottas, is Guanyu Zhou, Theo Pourchaire, Oscar Piastri, and most recently, Colton Herta.