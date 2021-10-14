Williams F1 announces sustainability project

Historic Formula 1 team Williams Racing has announced its goal of becoming “climate positive” by 2030.

The organisation has launched a comprehensive Sustainability Strategy, in its own words going “further than any other race team or motor racing series in the world”.

“To achieve this ambitious goal, Williams Racing has developed a series of robust technological and data driven initiatives, as part of a comprehensive purpose driven sustainability strategy, aiming to address some of the most important environmental and societal challenges facing Formula 1, global sport and the planet,” read a statement.

The Sustainability Strategy has been pieced together around five core themes: climate action, biodiversity stewardship, sustainable innovation, industry access for all, and purpose driven leadership.

“Williams Racing is a pioneer in Formula 1 and the racing world and has a strong heritage developing Formula 1 technology and transferring it to the EV and sustainable transport and energy sectors,” said team CEO Jost Capito.

“We are living in a time when our planet and society is changing faster than ever.

“Building on the progress the global motorsport industry has made on sustainability in recent years, we have taken time to thoroughly analyse our entire operation and develop a comprehensive purpose driven, Sustainability Strategy to accelerate our sustainable transformation.

“As a team, we wanted to push the envelope and be the pace-setter for sustainability in global motorsport and in the wider automotive industry.

“So today we are making the commitment to be climate positive by 2030 and we will be using our knowledge to nurture and develop advanced technology to meet this goal.

“We know where we are strong and understand where improvement is required and we are open to learning from others and sharing best practices in pursuit of our ambitious objectives.

“To help raise the baseline of sustainable performance in our industry, we welcome interaction and partnerships with key motorsport stakeholders, automotive companies, brands and organisations who share our vision.

“As a huge global sporting platform, Formula 1 has the power to inspire millions of people across the world and as the pinnacle of so many advanced technologies, Formula 1 has the ability to create technical solutions to help tackle the challenges we face as a planet.

“As we progress towards our goal to be climate positive in the years ahead, my hope is that Williams Racing can inspire all those connected with our sport and beyond, using motorsport as a catalyst for significant and long-lasting change.”