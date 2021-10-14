Leclerc honoured by Ferrari family praise

Charles Leclerc
The thought of being Ferrari founder Enzo Ferrari’s type of driver has triggered a glowing reaction from Charles Leclerc.
It comes after Enzo’s son Piero spoke highly of the two-time grand prix winner just recently.
“Charles is a driver who would have been entirely to my father’s taste,” Piero told Speedweek.
“Comparisons with previous pilots are always difficult. But it can be said with certainty – Gilles Villeneuve, for example, was a pure instinct driver.
“Charles is completely different: an intelligent fellow, gifted with incredible talent in every respect, highly concentrated.
“If we give him the right car, he’ll give us a lot of pleasure.”
When prompted about that assessment, Leclerc lit up: “It’s a huge honour to hear that, obviously.
“Enzo was a legend and Piero too, so to hear that, it feels incredible.
“But on the other hand I just have to focus on my own job, keep doing what I love doing, which is to drive, keep getting better at it.
“But I can only smile when I hear these things.”
Subsequently asked if Enzo would have been the kind of boss he would like: “I don’t know, I’ve never known him as my personal boss!” said Leclerc.
“But for sure he was a very inspiring person that has achieved so much in his life, so to have such a boss was probably something very special.”
